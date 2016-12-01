Apprentices are proving to be top of the class in Horncastle

One of Horncastle’s biggest employers has hailed the success of its apprenticeship programme.

Polypipe Civils, based on the town’s Boston Road Industrial Estate, says apprentices across a host of different roles are celebrating gaining qualifications while gaining valuable workplace experience.

Since taking on their first apprentices over five years ago, Polypipe has supported a number of young people as they take their first steps on the career ladder.

In total, Polypipe Civils currently employs 13 apprentices based across sites in Horncastle and Loughborough, providing the company with a production line of talented young employees.

Mark Hughes, managing director at Polypipe Civils, said: “By fostering and supporting the entrance of apprentices across the business, we can help them apply their skills to their chosen career.

“Their skills and knowledge are the foundations that will shape the industry in the future.”

The apprentices include Horncastle-based Cherry Gilchrist (19), who is undergoing her Level 2 apprenticeship in administration; Caine Willerton, 20, who has recently begun his Level 2 improving operational performance engineering apprenticeship; and Joe Shaw, 16, who has started a Level 2 apprenticeship while working within the injection moulding department.