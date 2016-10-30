Appeal for funding votes for memorial garden

Organisers of a project to create a memorial garden near Boston in tribute to Lincolnshire’s road accident victims are asking for people’s support to win funding.

Appeal organiser Anne Bourne is asking for votes for the project on the Aviva Community Fund, which offers the chance for local community projects to win funding.

Anne, of Boston, lost her daughter in a horrendous crash in which four people died and five children were left without their mothers.

Her other daughter was left seriously injured.

The plan is to develop a restful memorial space in Boston’s Westgate Woods accessible by all, for relatives, friends and colleagues to come and remember those who have died in tragic circumstances on county roads.

So far Anne has been trying to put on fundraising events featuring live music. However this competition could provide the funding needed to create the memorial.

To vote visit www.aviva.co.uk/good-thinking/community-fund.

Once registered people can vote up to 10 times and then search projects for ‘Lincolnshire road victims memorial’.

The projects with the most votes will become finalists and judged before the winners are announced.

Voting opened on October 21 and closes on November 18.

If you want to, you can also pay in to the Louise and Sarah memorial fund at Lloyds bank, account number 01303486, sort code 30-91-04.