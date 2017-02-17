‘Any Questions’ panel confirmed for tonight’s broadcast from Louth

BBC Radio 4’s ‘Any Questions?’ will be broadcast live from Louth Town Hall this evening (Thursday), and the four panellists have now been confirmed.

The show will be broadcast live from 8.02pm tonight. All tickets have now been claimed.

Panellists will include Douglas Carswell MP (UKIP’s only Member of Parliament), the Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey MP, Labour peer Alf Dubs, and the Groceries Code Adjudicator Christine Tacon.

• The programme will be broadcast live at 8.02pm tonight, and repeated at 1.10pm tomorrow afternoon.