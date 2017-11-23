Annual lecture at Woodhall Spa

The annual lecture for the Cottage Museum in Woodhall Spa will be held tomorrow (Friday, November 24).

The lecture will be given by John Chester and will take place at The Golf Hotel, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, beginning at 2pm.

John is chairman of the Spalding and South Lincolnshire Branch of the

Western Front Association.

Before this he spent 26 years in the RAF as an Air Traffic Controller.

John’s talk will begin with a quick look at some of the other Unknown Soldiers of the Great War, France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, Germany and the USA, telling the stories of their choosing, burial and memorials.

He will then move on to an in-depth look at the British Unknown Warrior - how he was chosen, his return to the UK and his journey to Westminster Abbey for his interment and then on to how it affected ordinary people.

The talk ends with a look at events around the Unknown Warrior up to the present day.

Tickets priced at £6.50 can be reserved by ringing 01526 352456 and leaving a message.