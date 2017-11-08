Annual bazaar at Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa

Marie Curie’s Lincoln fundraising group will be celebrating Christmas with its popular annual bazaar at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa on November 15 and 16.

The traditional hotel will be converted into a one-stop shopping event from 10.30am to 6pm each day.

Visitors will be able to browse over 70 stands which include Christmas vakes, festive foods, jewellery, Gifts and the infamous book room.

Hot food and drinks will be on hand alongside live seasonal music from the Spa Singers and Music by Musicality.

The charity’s Christmas cards, tea-cup and bowl gift sets will be on sale.

Last year’s event raised an impressive £6,928.20 for the terminal illness charity.

Marie Curie nurses work through the night, providing expert care and support to people living with a terminal illness, and their loved ones, helping them make the most of the precious time they have left together.

Robina Cameron, event organiser and chairperson of the Lincoln Marie Curie Fundraising Group, said: “This is our 14th annual event and every year, we see 100’s of people come through the doors.

“It’s a chance get some Christmas gifts or even treat yourself. The event helps to provide a one stop shop for all your Christmassy needs and get you in the festive feeling.”

Entry to the Christmas Bazaar is £4 per person, or £3 if you attend with a group of 10 or more.

Petwood Hotel can be found on on Stixwould Road, Woodhall Spa, LN11 6QG.

There is on-site parking available.