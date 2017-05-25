Anglian Water: ‘Keep cool and carry on - using water wisely’

With a bank holiday scorcher in store, Anglian Water has come up with some top tips for using water wisely while still having fun in the sun this weekend - while adding that a hosepipe ban is ‘not on the cards’ for our area this summer.

An Anglian Water statement said: “People will be pleased to know a hosepipe ban is not on the cards in the Anglian Water region this summer. The water levels in the company’s reservoirs and groundwater stores are healthy for the time of year.

“One of the reasons Anglian Water can be so confident there won’t be a hosepipe ban this year is because it’s invested millions to reduce leakage, and it’s now the best performing water company in the UK for low leakage levels.

“East Anglian residents are also some of the most water efficient in the country, using water butts and changing their behaviour in the home to help conserve water supplies despite it being one of the driest regions in the UK.”

Regan Harris, from Anglian Water, added: “Winter and spring just gone have been drier than usual. Although our water stores are in good shape, dry periods like this remind us that water is a precious commodity we often take for granted. This is why we always encourage customers to use water wisely, whatever the weather.

“We want people to stay hydrated and have fun in the sun this weekend, but we always want people to think about what they can do to save water too. If we can all reuse water and reduce waste we can help keep bills down and help the environment at the same time.

“In return, our teams will be busy working right through the bank holiday weekend, helping to preserve supplies by making sure the network is running efficiently and any leaks are dealt with as quickly as possible.”

Anglian Water’s tips for being water-wise this weekend are:

• Stay hydrated - leave a jug of tap water in the fridge to cool down rather than running the tap to get it cold.

• Finished with the paddling pool for the day? Use the water on the flower beds instead of filling a watering can with fresh tap water.

• Better still, ditch the paddling pool altogether and head to one of the fantastic beaches dotted along the East of England coastline.

• Check your local forecast for thunderstorms and rain - if it’s going to rain tomorrow then don’t water the plants.

• Learn to love your brown lawn – leave the sprinkler in the shed this summer, and your lawn will soon bounce back and be vibrant and green again.

• Get a water butt – if you’re the last person on your street without one, what are you waiting for? Water butts can save water and will give you a handy supply if you don’t have an outside tap.

If you spot a leak, report it to us on www.anglianwater.co.uk/inyourarea or call freephone 0800 771881.