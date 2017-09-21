An extra night of closure for Horncastle road.

Overnight resurfacing works currently taking place on the A158 East Street in Horncastle will now last for a fourth night, Friday, September 22.

The council has apologised for any additional inconvenience this may cause.

Work began on replacing worn out sections of the carriageway on Tuesday, September 19.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the road has been closed at 7pm each night, reopening at 6am the following morning.

During the closures, traffic is being directed via A153, B1183, A155, A16 and A158.

A highways spokesperson said: “We’ve arranged for the works to be carried out overnight to minimise disruption, with the road re-opening during the day.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank people for their patience.”