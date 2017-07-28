‘Amazing’ Tattershall girl Lucy braves the shave

A 12-year-old Tattershall girl has smashed her target figure after ’braving the shave’ to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lucy Williams, a pupil at Barnes Wallis Academy in Tatterhall, has waved good-bye to her luscious locks ahead of the summer holidays.

Lucy initially wanted to raise £150 for the charity.

She set her sights on Macmillan because her dad and grandparents have been directly affected by cancer.

On her fundraising page, Lucy explains: “Although my grandma didn’t survive through her struggle, she was always raising money for lots of charities and I would like to do the same and help others through their battles. “

Thanks to some outstanding support from friends, family, local businesses and members of the public, she soon topped that first figure.

With that in mind, Lucy aimed for £350...and she quickly smashed that as well.

Now, she is well on the way to breaking through the £600 barrier, with donations still coming in.

To date, she has only collected a fraction of the completed sponsorship forms.

Lucy underwent the ‘big shave’ at home.

Because she didn’t want to go to the hairdressers, she was happy to allow her dad to ‘do the honours’ at home.

Lucy’s mum, Sophie, describes her daughter as ‘amazing’.

She said: “We’d like to thank everyone who has supported Lucy with her campaign. Everyone is so incredibly proud of Lucy. As her mum I’m just bursting with pride and admiration.”

○Donations can be made at Lucy’s brave the shave page: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/lucy-williams