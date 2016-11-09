Almost 100 BT payphones could be lost across East Lindsey - would you save one for £1?

The community is being invited to provide its views in response to a proposal by BT to remove 96 payphones from communities across East Lindsey.

Under the Communications Act 2003 it is East Lindsey District Council that has the responsibility to consult with residents and stakeholders on the proposals by BT before formulating a response.

The consultation is open until 5pm on December 12, and a full list of phone boxes affected can be found atwww.e-lindsey.gov.uk/phoneboxes.

The list is also available at the Council’s Customer Access Points.

Respondents to the consultation have a number of options:

* object to the removal of a payphone, providing appropriate evidence based reasons.

* consider the ‘adopt a kiosk’ scheme whereby ownership (minus the telephone) of traditional red telephone boxes is transferred to the community for £1. More information on this can be found on the council’s website

* offer no objection to the removal.

Residents wishing to express their views can do so by emailing Jackie.todd@e-lindsey.gov.uk or by writing to Jackie Todd, Communications, Consultation and Tourism Service, East Lindsey District Council, Tedder Hall, Manby Park, Manby, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 8UP.

In responding, residents are asked to identify the payphone they are referring to.