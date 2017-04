The Dogdyke Pumping Station Preservation Trust is inviting people to attend an open lecture titled ‘Sir Joseph Banks and the draining of the East, West and Wildmore Fens’ this weekend.

The lecture will be given by Dr Rob Wheeler and will take place at Willow Farm, Coningsby Road, Dogdyke (LN4 4UY), at 3pm on Saturday April 8.

Admission to the lecture is free and refreshments will be available.

For further details contact 01522 683755.