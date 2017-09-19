All revealed as Horncastle’s history goes on show!

A fascinating insight into almost 2,000 years of Horncastle history was revealed during the Lincolnshire Heritage Festival last weekend.

Guided tours and exhibitions offered a glimpse of the town’s past from the mysteries of Roman occupation to the Victorian era when Horncastle reputedly had the best brothels outside London!

Touching history: A visitor on the Roman tour touches a section of wall off St Marys Square which is almost 2,000 years old. Visitors were told a survey is underway to protect surviving sections of the wall.

First up was a guided tour on Friday afternoon - ‘Pros and Cons’ - in which local historian Paul Scott revealed details of life in Victorian times - and before.

His tour took in the infamous site of the ‘ducking stool’ and Dog Kennel Lane which was at the heart of the town’s thriving brothels.

On Saturday, Sheila Jonkers conducted tours of Roman sites in the town - including sections of the wall and remains of a bastion (tower) in a privately owned garden

Mrs Jonkers admitted it is still a mystery why the Romans attached so much importance to Horncastle and why they built walls higher and wider than Lincoln.

PCSO Nigel Wass talks to visitors outside the towns Victorian Police Station - notorious cells and all.

Saturday also featured a display replacing to hangman William Marwood while on Sunday, PCSO Nigel Wass conducted tours for the town’s Victorian police station - cells included. An exhibition of the town’s criminal past was staged at Chattertons.