All homes sold as development in Woodhall Spa reaches completion

The developers of Bennetts Mill residential scheme in Woodhall Spa have announced that all 44 homes have been sold as the site reaches completion.

The 3.5 acre residential community, which includes four blocks of one, two and three bed apartments, and a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses and bungalows, is in an area

of ancient woodland in the attractive Lincolnshire town.

The properties, which ranged from £150,000 to £190,000, were delivered by Skegness based Manorcrest Homes who have been developing the site for a number of years.

Leigh Hall, director at Manorcrest Homes, said: “We have enjoyed great interest in the Bennetts Mill development from the outset and I’m so pleased we have sold all the properties to people keen to have a piece of what is a peaceful location, a stone’s throw from the vibrant town centre.

“Woodhall Spa continues to be a popular destination and with limited new home developments in the area we have experienced a great demand from couples and families alike who already live in the town as well as those wanting to move into the area.

“Our homes are always appointed to the highest standards which our customers enjoy and I wish all the new residents many happy years in their new home.”

Manorcrest Homes is currently developing a number of sites across Lincolnshire including

schemes in central Lincoln and in Skegness and is actively looking to acquire further sites across the county.