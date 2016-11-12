Search

Albert Hall an ‘honour’ for Horncastle RBL

A banner from the Horncastle Branch of the Royal British Legion will be among those taking pride of place in the annual Festi val of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday (Novem ber 12).

