Airshow lands seasoned voices commentators

Organisers of one of Lincolnshire’s most eagerly anticipated new events have bagged two familiar voices from the aviation scene as commentators.

Ben Dunnell and his right-hand-man, George Bacon, will be continuing their long-standing airshow commentary relationship to welcome spectators and guide them through the jam-packed programme of the inaugural Scampton Airshow this September.

The pair are hugely experienced and their commentaries provide both an entertaining and informative accompaniment to the action taking place in the air and on the ground.

Ben, 38, began his career as an aviation journalist and is currently the editor of Aeroplane magazine and deputy editor of Combat Aircraft Monthly.

He began his airshow commentary career in 2009 at the world’s biggest military airshow – the Royal International Air Tattoo - where he is now the senior commentator.

Following a successful military career, George initially pursued a passion for broadcasting as a freelance presenter with the BBC and British Forces Broadcasting Service .

His aviation commentary experience took off when managing both the Army’s Blue Eagles Helicopter Display Team and the Army Historic Flight, which he still manages and flies with today.

For show tickets visit www.scamptonairshow.com or call 01522 396600.