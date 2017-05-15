Age UK Linsey team get set for Woodhall 10k race

Training is underway for the Woodhall Spa 10k road race (Sunday June 4) by six Age UK Lindsey staff.

The team are taking part in the race to raise vital funds for local services, which reduce social isolation.

The race is one of the premier runs in the county attracting runners from around the East Midlands. It’s estimated that 1,200 runners will take part this year.

Age UK Lindsey say the idea for taking part in the race came from Liz Brooks, Senior Finance Officer, who had planned to run the Lincoln 10k, but decided Woodhall was ideal.

Nicki Lee, Service Manager, who has been busily training, said: “I’ve been a 10k volunteer for many years, but never dared run it.

“This is a huge challenge for me and the team, but each kilometre will pay for at least an hour of companionship for an older isolated person in our community.”

The money raised by the Age UK Lindsey team will go towards the Befriending Service, which offers companionship and friendship.

The service is growing rapidly due to increased demand as East and West Lindsey has a statistically high number of isolated people.

Entries are now full for this years’ Woodhall Spa 10k.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the team should contact 01507 524242.