Adrian is a cut above the rest

A dog groomer from Ashby Puerorum proves he’s first class when it comes to cutting after winning a major competition recently.

Adrian Long of A&M Dog Grooming has recently moved to the area and showed off his skills by entering the English Groomers Challenge that was held at Swanley.

He competed in the Advanced Purebreed Scissor Category and to his surprise came out first in his class.

“The time alloted to complete the challenge on the day was very rushed, so I wasn’t expecting to win,” Adrian explained.

“Two-and-half-hours seems like a long time, but it soon flys by. In all honestly I didn’t think I would finish on time.”

Mr Long competed on the day with his dog Bozley who is a Bouvier de Flander, but also has a few other dogs that he competes with.

Adrian has taken Bozley to a number of dog grooming competitions around the country over the last few years and together, they have had a number of first place rankings.

There were six classes in all, with some tough competition.

Adrian was also in the running to take the crown for the overall winner on the day, but just fell short.

1 If you would like any further information about A&M Dog Grooming and the work Adrian does call him on: 01507 533329 or via his mobile on 07884 332146.