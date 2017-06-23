Ace result for Marie Curie in Horncastle

Horncastle and District Tennis Club and Horncastle Marie Curie Fund Raising Group came together to put on a hugely successful dinner and dance event at the Golf Union in Woodhall Spa.

The proceeds of the evening will go to fund Marie Curie’s home support work with the terminally ill and the Tennis Club’s ambition to build indoor tennis courts.

Committee members of the two groups came together again to see Tennis Club Chair Di Jones hand over a cheque for £500 to Marie Curie Community Fund Raiser Gary Burr.