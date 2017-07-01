Accessible picnic table donated to country park near Horncastle

The Horncastle, Spilsby & Skegness Freemasons have kindly donated a wheelchair-friendly picnic table for use by visitors and school groups in Snipe Dales Country Park.

The table, made from recycled plastic, was purchased with a generous £500 donation from the local Freemasons.

The photo shows James Forrester (Snipe Dales Warden, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust), right, and David Cartwright (member of the Horncastle, Spilsby & Skegness Freemasons Charity Group and Charity Representative of the Shakespeare Lodge of Spilsby) with a newly installed picnic table.