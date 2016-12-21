Academy students are bright sparks

Coningsby’s Barnes Wallis Academy has added reflective hats and scarves to the school uniform as part of a road safety campaign.

The academy is the first school in Lincolnshire to introduce reflective hats and scarves for students to wear out and about when walking to and from the Academy.

Charlotte Dunsford, Assistant Principal, said: “As part of our ongoing road safety campaign, we had been looking at ways to highlight the importance of being visible as the winter months bring the darker nights. Initially the scarves were sold to students and as they were so popular we decided to introduce the new ‘Beanie’ hats which are just as popular!”

The scarves and hats were supplied by Paul Hall at Genesis Reflective Products and are available to buy from the academy.

Students are pictured above wearing the new reflective clothing.

