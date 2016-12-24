Abby teams up with stars of film and TV

Horncastle based author Abby Tarttelin is used to people judging her own work.

The former Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School student ‘turned the tables’ recently.

Abby was walking the red carpet with stars of film and TV as she attended the prestigious British Independent Film Awards.

Chosen as one of the final judging panel, Abby attended private screenings during December and was there to meet with directors, producers and stars of the winning films.

Abby’s own writing career continues to flourish on the back of the worldwide success of her debut novel ‘Golden Boy.’