A Welcome tidy up by walkers

Most litter picks count their success by the number of bags of rubbish collected, but the Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group ended up clearing seven barrow loads of mud, moss and weeds from the Jubilee Way bridge and pedestrian crossing area.

“Horncastle has recently hosted the National Conference of the organisation“ said a group spokesman.

“Our purpose is to promote the Wolds area as a walkers’ destination, but sadly our weed strewn pavements were an embarrassment.”

The Walkers are Welcome AGM will be held in the Admiral Rodney Hotel at 5.30pm tonight (December 7). Anybody interested is welcome to go along and discuss plans for 2017.