‘A waste of time - and our money’ Belchford resident on shoddy repairs

A Belchford man has added to the ever-growing list of complaints about the standard of work involved in repairing the county’s potholes.

Robert MacCormack says the council should ‘hang their heads in same’ after contractors attempted to repair potholes in Main Road in Belchford.

He said most of the tarmac went on the verge and it was dropped into holes already filled with water.

As a result, the tarmac never ‘set’.

Mr MacCormack said: “Another example of the council wasting their time and, more importantly, our money.”

The council says it is repairing more potholes than ever.