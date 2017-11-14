A study on Christmas parties reveals romance and relationships

With the office Christmas party looming for many, figures have been released which show that 48 per cent of those in the East Midlands experience romance at the festive event.

Figures also show that 53 per cent of Christmas party romances do not turn into long-term relationships.

More than half, 52 per cent, feel more confident talking to colleagues they usually never talk to, leading to romance for 48 per cent, with almost a quarter, 24 per cent, sharing a kiss.

25 per cent were embarrassed to go into work after the Christmas party because of the way they acted.

It is no surprise that a vast majority of workers, 68 per cent, stay out until midnight or later and 38 per cent are ill or feel it the next day at work.

The research, conducted by UK online printer instantprint, surprisingly revealed that the Marketing and Sales department are the rowdiest or cause the most trouble at the Christmas party, 33 per cent.

Interestingly each department seems to think that their department is the worst behaved at the party.

But, senior managers seemed the most likely to reveal their true colours at the party or are the most different to how they act in the office.

Those living in East Midlands are also full of woe for ‘bitching’ about their boss, eight per cent, and admitting to fancying someone, 17 per cent.

The shocking things that people disclosed about drunkenly doing at their office Christmas party range from falling through the marquee during the boss’ toast, to telling the boss he’s uglier than his wife and kissing the boss in front of his own daughter!

Instantprint has created a top ten tips for office workers to survive the Christmas party:

• Have a glass of water in between alcoholic drinks.

• Don’t tell colleagues what you really think of them.

• Make sure you eat dinner beforehand.

• Book the next day off.

• Avoid deep conversations with the boss.

• Avoid the office creep.

• Dress appropriately – don’t wear too short a dress/unbuttoned shirt.

• Shots after 11pm are not a good idea.

• Give yourself a curfew.

• Just don’t go.

Co-founder of instantprint, James Kinsella, comments, “The office Christmas party is the perfect opportunity to bond with your team mates and let your hair down at the end of the year.

“However, some office workers feel anxious about attending their work Christmas party in case they embarrass themselves or do something they later regret.

“We hope that this research will provide office workers with a few words of advice on surviving the much-anticipated Christmas party, along with some entertaining stories, so they can relax and enjoy the festivities.”

Instaprint surveyed 2,000 workers nationwide.