A step forward for Alford Corn Exchange

The Alford community is being asked for its views on how the Corn Exchange building can be enhanced - after recently receiving a grant of almost £10,000.

The Alford Corn Exchange Community Group was awarded a £9,900 ‘start-up grant’ from the Heritage Lottery Fund in October, to explore what repair works are needed to the building, explore opportunities for reinstating some of its historic features, and to bring it ‘back to its former glory’.

The Alford Corn Exchange Community Group, which took over the ownership and management of the building in 2014, has already increased the number of groups and organisations using the building - but recognises that the building must be able to meet the needs of as many different people as possible to ensure a long term sustainable future.

Harry Dewick-Eisele, from the Alford Corn Exchange Community Group, said: “As a part of this project, we will be asking the local community for their views and opinions on the Corn Exchange, and how we can improve it to meet the needs of as many different people as possible.

“We therefore want to encourage people to complete a short questionnaire or to come forward and speak to us about the building and its future use”

The questionnaire is available online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/AlfordCornExchange, or hard copies can be collected from the Corn Exchange office.

The closing date for responses will be January 16.