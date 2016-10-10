‘A Night of Music’ raises cash for fire fighters

Tony and Jackie Tempest hosted ‘A Night of Music’ at Stanhope Hall on September 3 and raised £700 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports serving and retired fire fighters in need.

Around 170 people turned up on the night and enjoyed live music from three Lincolnshire bands - The Firing Squad, Revamped, and Convince The People - plus a raffle and hog roast. Tony, whose son is a fire fighter in Horncastle, said: “The evening was enjoyed by all. We’ve held the event four times, but this is the first time we’ve raised money for the fire fighters.

“It’s our way to give something back to those who put their lives on the line for us.”