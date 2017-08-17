A-Level Results: Excited students receive results at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle

Have your say

They were singing and dancing in the rain at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle this morning (Thursday) as excited students collected their A-Level results.

Happy students were led by friends Oscar Simpson and Joshua Smailes.

Beth Gribbin, Callum Bennett and Amelia Holt.

Oscar is heading off to study natural sciences at Cambridge University while Joshua will be studying computer science at Oxford University.

Oscar said: “We’ve been friends all through school and hopefully that will continue - even though we’re at different universities.”

Joshua stressed hard work was the key to passing the exams and shrugged off suggestions nationally that A-Levels are much easier than in previous years.

Vicki Simons, Emily Osborne and Kelly Pawson were all smiles as they achieved the grades to go to their chosen universities.

Rebecca Lee and Jake Carder.

One of the top performers was Rohan Varadaraj who achieved three A*s. He will be heading to Warwick.

Traditionally, QEGS is ranked among the top schools in the county and all the indications are that will be the same in 2017.

*Full story and more photos in next week’s Horncastle News.

Veronica Bishop and Willow Bowen.