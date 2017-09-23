A good old ‘knees-up’ with the Still Me dementia project

The ‘Still Me’ dementia support project held its first tea dance at Maltby le Marsh Village Hall earlier this month, with over 30 people from across the district gathering to enjoy the fun and dancing.

Tracey Wilkinson, Lifestyle and Partnerships Lead at Magna Vitae, said: “The afternoon was a great success.

“We were thrilled to see so many people from the different local groups coming together to enjoy this afternoon out.

“We welcomed people from all backgrounds to the dance, including a former ballroom dance champion who was delighted to have the opportunity to take part, and walked away with the award for ‘best dancer’.

“I’d encourage anyone who thinks that the Still Me project may help them or someone they know to get in touch and give it a try.”

Still Me is project to help people with life-limiting illness and their carers to enjoy different activities in a social environment. Magna Vitae delivers the project in partnership with Louth & District Hospice. The groups meet in Mablethorpe, Louth, Skegness, Horncastle, Maltby le Marsh, and Spilsby.

• For more information please contact Tracey Wilkinson on 01507 613461, 07500020193 or email health.health@mvtlc.org