A golden opportunity to catch the bus in Lincolnshire

Bus passengers across the county can look forward to seven days of fun and prizes as part of this year’s Catch the Bus Week.

The nationwide initiative – now in its fifth year – runs from Monday July 3 to Friday July 9, and will see a host of fantastic prizes to be won.

The county’s celebrations are being organised by Lincolnshire County Council in conjunction with five of the biggest local bus operators and services.

During the week, a series of ‘golden tickets’ will be hidden on buses run by Stagecoach, Brylaine, Centrebus, P.C Coaches and Lincolnshire County Council’s own CallConnect service.

Passengers across the county will be invited to check their seats and, if they find a ‘golden ticket’, they could win anything from monthly travel passes to goodie bags or gift vouchers.

Cllr Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Catch the Bus Week aims to raise the profile of bus travel. Buses are convenient, comfortable and still relatively inexpensive compared to other forms of transport, and we are sure that if people who do not usually take the bus give them a go, they’ll agree. And Catch the Bus Week provides the perfect chance to do just that.”

Maria Lyon, Community Engagement Officer for Lincolnshire Transport, added: “Buses are a brilliant and environmentally-friendly way to get around. We want to celebrate bus travel and reward those who take journeys on the variety of routes throughout our vast county, and in Catch the Bus Week, passengers literally have a golden opportunity to do so.”

The national Catch the Bus Week campaign aims to raise awareness of the benefits of taking the bus, and sees passenger groups, bus operators and local authorities coming together to celebrate bus travel and also to inspire more people to try a bus journey during the initiative.

To find out more about Catch the Bus Week, visit www.catchthebusweek.co.uk .

For more information on public transport across Lincolnshire, visit www.lincsbus.info and www.traveline.info .