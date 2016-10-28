81-year-old Horncastle man targeted in chimney stack scam

The family of an 81-year-old Horncastle man have slammed rogue traders who targeted him as ‘the scum of the earth’.

Two men knocked on the front door of the man - who lives on his own in the Boston Road area - on Friday, October 14.

They told him he needed urgent repairs to a chimney stack even though the family say there is nothing wrong with it.

They claim the traders spent less than an hour carrying out the work and then demanded money from the man.

He does not keep any cash at home but, apparently, walked to a town centre bank.

The man’s family look after his financial affairs - because he suffers from memory loss.

Without bank cards, it appears the man was unable to withdraw any money.

However, the family are concerned the traders will return to the house.

They have now spent hundreds of pounds on new locks and a CCTV system.

The family don’t want to be identified but have spoken exclusively to the News to warn other people.

They also hope someone might have seen the traders in the Boston Road area.

There are unconfirmed reports the same men have targeted other properties in Horncastle and surrounding villages.

The man’s son said: “Two males arrived in a flat-back style builder’s truck which was white.

“They managed to convince dad that the work needed doing. He suffers from memory loss and is easily confused.”

The man admits it is not certain what happened next.

He added: “We understand they spent around 45 minutes doing the work. It wasn’t up to standard. Let’s just say they slapped some concrete on the chimney.

“We know dad walked into Horncastle because someone saw him.

“He doesn’t keep his bank cards because of his health problems but for some reason, he did have a print-out of a bank statement -stamped with Friday’s date - so he must have gone to the bank.

“As far as we can tell, he did not actually hand over any money. We’re not sure what happened to the two men but our worry is they will come back and demand money.

“That’s why we’ve put the new locks in and installed CCTV.

“We’re trying to make sure Dad is as safe as possible.

“In some ways, Dad has been lucky. It could have been a thousand times worse. These people deliberately target vulnerable people. They are the scum of the earth.”

The family reported the incident to the police and have a crime number.

PCSO Nigel Wass said investigations were on-going and confirmed there had been reports of similar ‘scams’ in the area. He stressed advice and help was available and added: “We can all take responsibility. If you know a vulnerable person, keep an eye on them and don’t be afraid to report any suspicious activity.”

Call 101 with any information.