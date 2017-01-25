2016 proved to be ‘busiest year yet’ for LIVES

LIVES, the Horncastle based charity attending 999 medical emergencies, has experienced its busiest year on record by responding to more than 20,000 emergency calls from patients across Lincolnshire in 2016.

This is an increase of more than 2,000 on the previous year and, says the organisation, is testament to the hard work and dedication of its volunteers.

The figures come as LIVES officials confirm they need to raise more than £1million from public donations to keep their volunteers fully trained and equipped in the coming year.

LIVES also reveal the trend of an increasing number of calls is continuing into 2017 with LIVES responders exceptionally busy over the holiday period.

Between December 31 and January 2, LIVES volunteers attended over 300 emergency incidents which is nearly double the normal number of jobs.

On average, LIVES responders attend nearly 60 calls per day and aim to get to the patient in eight to nine minutes to deliver immediate life-saving care, often before the arrival of an ambulance.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “Our responders make a huge contribution to their communities throughout the year, responding to emergency calls day or night and whatever the weather.

“We’re often the first people at the scene of an emergency and our actions save lives.

“Now, as the number of calls we attend grows, more than ever it is important for us to raise funds to allow our volunteers to continue their exceptional lifesaving work.

“We are very grateful for the public support that allows us to continue to offer immediate medical care throughout Lincolnshire.

“We we would not have been able to help over 20,000 people without our generous supporters.”

LIVES, whose headquarters are based on Horncastle’s Boston Road Industrial Estate, has fully trained first aid responders in many communities across Lincolnshire.

The charity’s medic responders are all qualified healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, paramedics and technicians.They provide advanced or critical medical care to support the ambulance service.

LIVES was formed in 1970 following a horrific road accident on the A1 at Catterick in North Yorkshire.

○You can support the volunteers and become a Friend of LIVES by donating at lives.org.uk/donate/.