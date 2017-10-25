£1m extension opens at residential home

Around 30 new jobs will be created in a near £1million expansion of a family-owned residential home in Tattershall.

A new ’five star’ wing at the Bramhall Residential Home in Butts Lane will be unveiled tomorrow (Thursday) at an open day (2pm)

It features 17 en-suite bedrooms along with other state of the art facilities including a cinema and a hair salon.

Bramhall has been owned by husband and wife Reg and June Mercer - along with son Garry and daughter Bonnie - since September 1998.

They are confident the new wing will provide some of the best facilities in the area.

Bonnie said: “We’ve spent almost 20 years refining the services we can offer.

“We haven’t rushed anything and we knowwhat people want - and what they don’t want.

“We’ve put all that experience and knowledge into the new extension and we’re delighted.”

Finishing touches were completed earlier this week and several rooms have already been occupied - without the need for any any marketing.

Garry added: “It is a big investment but we’ve done it because the demand is there.

“If you get things right, it’s a rewarding business to be involved in.

“The existing accommodation is full and this (the extension) is something we have been considering for a long time.”

The quartet put the success of Bramhall down to the fact it is family owned .

Garry explained: “At least one of us is about 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We’re also lucky to have a fantastically loyal staff.

“You do hear and read about a lot of residential homes struggling these days, but we like to think we all work hard to provide the services and accommodation people want.

“Someone described Bramhall as a real home from home and that’s how it should be.”

The new wing will enable residents suffering from dementia to be ‘housed’ in separate accommodation.

The wing has eco-friendly credentials with the latest LED lighting, under-floor heating and a hi-tec system that collects and recycles rainwater.

The bedrooms also feature motion sensors which will enable staff to react quickly - if residents wake suddenly in the night.

Garry said: “A lot of thought has gone into this. We’ve project managed it ourselves, and it has been amazing to see it take shape.

“Where possible, we’ve used local tradesmen and suppliers and they are all invited to the open day. They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The new wing - called ‘Lancsaster’ to celebrate the local link to RAF Coningsby - will almost double the number of rooms and the number of staff. Recruitment has already started.

Chris Falls, Facilities Manager at Bramhall, said everyone was looking forward to the opening and new residents moving in. She added: “It will provide fantastic accomodation and I hope people come and see what we can offer. I am very proud to work here .”