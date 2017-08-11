£10k grant will give car park a makeover

The car park of a Horncastle-based charity is set for a makeover, thanks to a lottery grant.

The Lincolnshire North federation of WIs has been awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery Award for All fund to undertake the work at their headquarters, on the corner of Banks Street and Linden Road in the town.

The work will see the current gravel car park replaced with a tarmac surface.

“We have been concerned about the surface of the car park for some time,” said Anne Donaldson, chairman of the WI House committee.

“The stones make it impossible to identify a specific area for a disabled parking allocation and we feel it is essential access to WI House is made as easy as possible for anyone with mobility problems.”

Looking at around £10,000 to resurface the car park, the committee was faced with a daunting fundraising task.

It was a chance encounter that led Mrs Donaldson to finding out about the Awards for All.

She said: “I was out walking with a friend and we stopped at a village hall for a coffee.

“The hall had a new path, which I found out had been through a grant from Awards for All, so I thought we should give it a go - and we were thrilled when we were granted the full amount we had applied for.”

Work on the car park is due to be done later this month.