A cancer survivor who tackled Louth’s Run For Life has been hailed as an ‘inspiration’ after completing the entire 5km course on crutches.

Dee Parker, 60, completed the gruelling route in just under two hours - and has secured more than £1,800 in donations on behalf of Louth Run For Life, with the funds going to Cancer Research UK.

Coming back in to the town was quite emotional really. Everyone was cheering me on. Dee Parker

Fellow runners encouraged Dee around the route and spectators cheered her as she crossed the finish line, although most people would not be aware of the full extent of her personal struggle.

In 1988, when Dee was in her early 30s, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to have a hysterectomy.

Sadly, three years later, the cancer returned with an inoperable tumour attached to her pelvis and secondary lymph nodes in her neck.

Amazingly, experimental chemotherapy and eight weeks of radiotherapy successfully shrank the tumour - and the lymph nodes were removed in an operation.

However, more than 20 years later - in 2014 - Dee’s weakened body contracted bacterial meningitis, causing muscle wastage and affecting her balance.

The disease damaged Dee’s spine and legs and she has had to walk with a stick or crutches ever since.

Despite this, Dee has always been a sporty person and when she saw the advert for Louth Run For Life earlier this year, she knew that she wanted to take on the challenge.

She trained in the six weeks before the run and completed the ladies’ race on June 25 with the support of her niece Thea (18).

Dee, who lives in North East Lincolnshire and used to live in Louth and Horncastle, told the Leader: “I spoke with Simon West, the Louth Run For Life organiser, and asked if it would be feasible for me to take part. He was very helpful and encouraging.

“I told him it would take me around two hours, and I finished in about one hour and 55 minutes.

“The reactions I got were amazing, with people shouting ‘keep going!’ and ‘you’re doing a great job’ along the way.

“As the male runners came around the course and overtook me, they were all being really supportive too.”

Dee added: “Coming back in to the town was quite emotional really. Everyone was cheering me on, but I was just concentrating on not falling over.

“It felt great to finish the race and I’ve been totally humbled and amazed by how generous everyone has been.

“With online and offline donations and Gift Aid combined, around £1,800 has been raised. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Dee would also like to thank her physio Sarah Cox, friend Birdie Dawson and the Louth Run For Life committee.

On social media, Charlotte Harneiss said Dee is ‘such an inspiration’, and Margaret Noone added that she is an ‘amazing lady’.

• To find out more about Dee’s personal challenge, and to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deeparker.