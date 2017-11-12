Speaker at the October meeting was artist Philip Walker, whose topic was ‘Secrets of Art, Nature and Beauty’.

He began by giving a brief history of his employment before taking early retirement and going on to teach at Lincoln College.

From 2002, he went on to take art classes privately and, together with other things, used lots of his paintings to illustrate his talk, giving his audience an insight into his fascinating craft.

Philip was thanked for a very interesting and informative talk, before the competition results were announced.

The best flower of the month was shown by Marilyn Moore, with Margaret Kane second and Vicky James third.

The best photograph depicting water was displayed by Pauline Cooper, with Margaret Fox second and Susan Wright third.

The appetising smell of jacket potatoes cooking in the kitchen and the opportunity to tuck into a tasty hot supper at the end of the evening will be welcomed by members and guests at the next meeting on Monday, November 13.

Marcus Stead will be speaking about the history of the city of Lincoln and encouraging them to go and explore - something to look forward to perhaps as part of their social programme of outings.

The meeting will be held in the town hall next Monday, November 13, starting at 7.30pm and members are reminded to take along a scrubbed potato ready to go in the oven.