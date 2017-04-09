Wragby round-up

WI, town hall and film

Hall meeting - ‘Your town hall needs you’ is the message from members of the management committee as they invite everyone to join them at the annual general meeting on Monday April 18.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm and will have reports from the past year and the election of committee members for the coming year, while all offers of support will also be appreciated.

It is an opportunity for anyone who enjoys using the town hall to make sure it is there for the future as maintenance costs continue to increase and there is a constant need for funds to finance improvements.

Film Society - The final films to be shown by the Wragby Film Society in the present season are Waking Ned in the Read to Reel series, to be shown on Wednesday April 12, and Carousel the main film to be shown on Wednesday April 26, both starting at 7pm and in the town hall.

Admission charges at the Community Cinema is £3 for members and £5 for non-members.

Admission cannot be charged for the Read to Reel films, as they are screened under a special licence, so a charge of £3 is requested for the coffee and biscuits served during the interval.

Chocolate flowers - There is a change to the programme this month for the WI, with Adrian Rae now going along as speaker to the meeting on Monday, April 10.

The topic will be Making Chocolate Flowers – a tasty treat in preparation for Easter.

Members are also invited to write and enter their own poem on Lincolnshire for the competition.

The meeting will be held in the town hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Visitors are welcome and the charge of £4 includes a buffet supper at the close.