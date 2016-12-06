Woodhall Spa support for hospice

The Woodhall Spa group of St Barnabas supporters held a very successful Sunday lunch at the Dower House, when £1,471 was raised.

The speaker at the lunch was Gary brown MBE, who gave an interesting and informative talk entitled How to change your life in Seven Knights.

He explained how the principles of knighthood and the ancient codes of conduct can positively influence people in modern times

Thanks were given to him and to Anne Dodds and her team at the Dower House.

As a result of a successful year of fundraising, the group was able to present a cheque for £5,500 St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, which event manager Becky Otter was pleased to go along and receive.