Wine talk at Horncastle Probus

At the monthly meeting of Horncastle Probus Club, chairman Richard Mason welcomed the speaker Jonathan Brooks, who gave a very interesting talk on the history of wine production in California.

Members were then able to sample some of the wine, which was enjoyed by all.

The men’s Probus club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Admiral Rodney Hotel in the town’s North Street, with lunch at noon.

Anyone who would be interested in joining the club, or who would like more information, can call 01507 525162.