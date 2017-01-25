What happened this week in history

In 1327, Edward III acceded to the English throne.

1533 - King Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn were secretly married by the Bishop of Lichfield.

1858 - Mendelssohn’s Wedding March was performed for the first time, at the wedding of Victoria, the princess Royal, and Crown prince Frederick of Prussia.

1878 - A Russian torpedo boat released the first torpedo fired in anger. It sunk a Turkish steamer.

1882 - the London Chamber of Commerce met for the first time.

1890 - Nellie Bly completed her round-the-world journey in 72 days.

1895 - The first international hockey match took place, in Rhyl. Ireland beat Wales 3-0.

1915 Alexander Graham Bell inaugurated the US transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1918 - Ukraine declared independence from Bolshevik Russia.

1918 - To deal with the shortage of meat caused by World War I, the British government ordered restaurants to have two meatless days per week.

1919 - The League of Nations was founded.

1924 - The first Winter Olympics were inaugurated at Chamoix in the French Alps.

1938 - Due to intense sunspot activity, the Northern Lights could be seen as far south as Western Europe.

1944 - Florence Tim-Ol Lee of Macao became the first female Anglican priest.

1947 - Thomas Goldsmith Jr filed a patent for a Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device, the first ever electronic game.

1955 - The government announced a plan to introduce the same pay for men and women in the civil service by 1961.

1971 - Idi Amin led a coup that deposed Milton Obote. Amin became President of Uganda.

1992 - British athlete Steve Backley became the first man to throw the modified javelin 300ft (91 metres), at a meeting in Aukland, New Zealand.

1998 - The Queen Mother had an emergency hip replacement.