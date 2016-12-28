What happened this week in history

In 1065, Westminster Abbey was consecrated under Edward the Confessor.

1694 - Queen Mary II, who ruled England, Scotland, and Ireland with her husband and first cousin, William of Orange, died at the age of 32.

1795 - The construction of Yonge Street, formerly recognized as the longest street in the world, began in York, Upper Canada (now Toronto).

1832 - John C Calhoun became the first Vice-President of the United States to resign.

1836 - Spain recognised Mexico’s independence.

1849 - Dry cleaning was put into practice for the first time by M Jolly-Bellin.

1869 - Chewing gum was patented by William Finley Semple.

1879 - The central portion of Scotland’s Tay bridge collapsed, as the Edinburgh to Dundee train was crossing. The train plunged into the icy waters, killing 75 people.

1895 - The world’s first public film show was held in Paris.

1918 - Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway Prison, became the first woman to be elected to the House of Commons.

1934 -The first women’s cricket test began in Brisbane between England and Australia.

1950 - The Peak District became Britain’s first designated National Park.

1968 - The Miami Pop Festival was held for the first time, with 100,000 people turning out to see Procol Harum, Joni Mitchell and Canned Heat.

1969 - 300 firefighters tackled a massive blaze at Britain’s largest oil refinery in Fawley, near Southampton.

1983 - Dennis Wilson, part of The Beach Boys, drowned while swimming off his boat in Marina Del Ray harbour in California. Special dispensation was granted for a burial at sea, normally reserved for navy personnel.

1999 - The first millennium glitch emerged when 20,000 British credit card swipe machines were found to be non-millennium compliant.

2000 - Australian author Brett De la Mare paraglided on to the forecourt of Buckingham Palace as publicity for his book. He was arrested by officers from the Royal Diplomatic Protection Group as he landed.