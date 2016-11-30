What happened this week in history

In 1016, King Edmund II, ( Edmund Ironside), died. He was succeeded by Cnut the Great.

1786 - The Grand Duchy of Tuscany, under Pietro Leopoldo I, became the first modern state to abolish the death penalty.

1858 - John Landis Mason received a patent for the first pepper shaker with a screw-on cap.

1872 - the first international football match took place at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, between Scotland and England.

1874 - British statesman Winston Churchill was born IN Blenheim.

1886 - The Folies Bergère staged its first revue.

1900 - Author, playwright and poet Oscar Wilde died of cerebral meningitis at the age of 46, in Paris.

1900 - A German engineer patented front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1934 - The Flying Scotsman became the first steam locomotive to be authenticated as reaching 100mph.

1936 - London’s famed Crystal Palace was destroyed in a fire. The structure had been constructed for the International Exhibition of 1851.

1966 - Barbados became independent from the United Kingdom.

1967 - The People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen became independent from the United Kingdom.

1982 - Michael Jackson’s second solo album, Thriller, was released worldwide. It became the best-selling record album in history.

1999 - British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems merged to form BAE Systems, Europe’s largest defence contractor and the fourth largest aerospace firm in the world.

1999 - A ban on beef on the bone – put in place during the BSE crisis – was lifted, meaning T-bone steaks and rib of beef would be on sale by Christmas.

2005 - John Sentamu became the first black archbishop in the Church of England with his enthronement as the 97th Archbishop of York.

2005 - The first human face transplant was performed in France

2007 - Stunt rider Evel Knievel died in Florida, aged 69.