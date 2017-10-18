What happened this day in history - October 18

1776 - The term ‘cocktail’ was used for the first time, in a New York bar.

1867 - Russia sold Alaska to America for $7.2milion - two cents per acre.

1890 - John Owen became the first person to run a 100-yard dash in under 10 seconds.

1898 - Puerto Rico was turned over to the United States following the Spanish-American War.

1922 - The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) was officially formed, to provide a national broadcasting service.

1931 - American gangster Al Capone was convicted of federal income-tax evasion and was subsequently sentenced to 11 years in prison.

1954 - Texas Instruments announced the first transistor radio.

1967 - A Russian spacecraft made the first soft landing on Venus.

1968 - American athlete Bob Beamon set a world long jump record which was to stand for more than 20 years.

2007 - Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto returned after 8 years of self imposed exile and within a few hours of arrival suicide bombers struck her motorcade killing 100 of her supporters, but she escaped unharmed.