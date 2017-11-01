What happened this day in history - November 1

1512 - The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, painted by Michelangelo, was exhibited to the public for the first time.

1604 - William Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello was performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1611 - Shakespeare’s play The Tempest was performed for the first time, at Whitehall Palace in London.

1894 –-Nicholas II became the new (and last) Tsar of Russia on the death of his father, Alexander III.

1952 - The United States detonated the world’s first thermonuclear weapon, the hydrogen bomb, on Eniwetok atoll in the Pacific.

1955 - The Vietnam War began.

1970 - A fire at a nightclub in France killed 142 people, mostly teenagers.

1981 - Antigua and Barbuda achieved independence from the UK, with Vere Bird serving as the first prime minister.

1986 - A catastrophic fire at a chemicals factory near Basle, Switzerland, sent tons of toxic chemicals into the river Rhine, turning it red.

1993 -The Maastricht Treaty took effect, formally establishing the European Union.