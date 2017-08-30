What happened this day in history - August 30

1860 - The first British tramway was inaugurated by an American, George Francis Train, in Birkenhead.

1901 - Hubert Cecil Booth patented the vacuum cleaner.

1939 - In anticipation of German air raids, Children were evacuated from British cities four days before the outbreak of World war II.

1945 - Hong Kong was liberated from Japan by British Armed Forces.

1956 - Traffic wardens went to work for the first time.

1959 - The first ‘Mini’ from the British Motor Corporation went on sale, for £497.

1963 - The ‘hotline’ between the American and Soviet Presidents was established to reduce the risk of accidental nuclear war.

1980 - After a two-month battle, Lech Walesa signed an agreement with the Polish government to allow the formation of independent trade unions.

1981 - The first stereo system was patented by Clement Adler.

1991 - Azerbaijan declared its independence from the USSR.

1993 - The 150 millionth person visited the Eiffel Tower.