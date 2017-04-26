What happened this day in history - April 26

1564 - Playwright William Shakespeare was baptised in Stratford-upon-Avon.

1923 - The Duke of York (later George VI) married Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon at Westminster Abbey.

1928 - Madame Tussaud’s waxwork exhibition opened in London.

1929 - The first non-stop flight from England to India was completed.

1933 - The Gestapo, the official secret police force of Nazi Germany, was established.

1942 - Luftwaffe bombed Bath.

1956 - The first modern container ship, the Ideal X, left Port Newark, New Jersey for Houston, Texas.

1962 - Ranger IV became the first US rocket to land on the moon, but failed to send back pictures due to a technical fault.

1975 - In the run up to the national referendum on June 5, the Labour Party voted by almost 2-1 to leave the European Economic Community.

1984 - Liverpool’s Cavern Club reopened after a decade.

1986 - A nuclear reactor accident occurred at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union (now Ukraine), creating the world’s worst nuclear disaster.