What happened this day in history - April 19

1587 - Sir Frances Drake sailed into the Spanish port of Cadiz and sank the Spanish fleet.

1764 - Parliament banned the American colonies from printing paper money.

1770 - Captain James Cook first saw Australia.

1775 - The first battle in the War of American Independence took place, at Lexington, Massachusetts.

1868 - Paul P. Harris, founder of the Rotary Club, was born in Racine, Wisconsin.

1943 - Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto staged an armed revolt against Nazi SS troops attempting to forcibly deport them to death camps.

1956 - Prince Rainier III of Monaco married American film actress Grace Kelly.

2005 - Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected as the Pope and became Pope Benedict XVI.

2011 - Fidel Castro resigned as First Secretary of the Communist Party, having held the title since July 1961.

2013 - The world’s oldest man Jiroemon Kimura, from Japan, celebrated his 116th birthday. He was believed to be the last living person to have lived across three different centuries.