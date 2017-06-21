What happened this day in history

1892 - The ferris wheel was displayed for the first time, at an exhibition in Chicago.

1926 - Prince Albert, Duke of York, played at the 50th Wimbledon tennis tournament.

1935 - A Croydon telephonist won a competition to be the voice of the speaking clock.

1937 - Wimbledon tennis was televised for the first time.

1948 - The world’s first stored programme computer was demonstrated at Manchester University. It was known as ‘The Baby’ and weighed one tonne.

1955 - Ruth Ellis became the last woman ever to be sentenced to death in Britain, after she killed her boyfriend.

1963 - Cardinal Giovanni Battista Montini was elected Pope Paul VI.

1970 - Golfer Tony Jacklin became the first Briton to win the US Open for 50 years

1998 - The summer solstice saw the first pagan ceremonies at Stonehenge for 10 years.

2000, NASA scientists found water on the planet Mars.

2006 - Pluto’s newly discovered moons were officially named Nix and Hydra.