What happened this day in history

1536 - Archbishop Cranmer declared Henry VIII’s marriage to Anne Boleyn invalid.

1590 - Anne of Denmark was crowned Queen of Scotland.

1620 - The first merry-go-round to be seen at a fair made an appearance in Phillippapolis, Turkey.

1792 - The New York Stock Exchange was formed under the Buttonwood Agreement.

1890 - 21-year-old Louis Rothman set up a cigarette shop in London’s Pall Mall with £40. The business sold for £5 billion in 1999.

1912 - A Pennsylvanian farmer became the first person to install a gas oven.

1938 - The Marquis of Bute sold half of Cardiff for £20 million.

1943 - Wing Commander Guy Gibson led the first of the ‘dam busting’ raids.

1973 - The American Senate began the Watergate hearings.

1984 - Prince Charles called a proposed addition to London’s National Gallery a “monstrous carbuncle on the face of a much-loved and elegant friend”, sparking controversies on the proper role of the Royal Family and the course of modern architecture.