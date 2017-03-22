What happened this day in history

1774 - ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ was published for the first time.

1824 - Parliament voted to buy 38 pictures at a cost of £57,000, to establish the national collection, now housed in the National Gallery.

1841 - Cornflour was invented.

1888 - The English Football League was formed.

1895 - French cinema pioneers, Auguste and Louis Lumiere, gave the first demonstration of celluloid film, in Paris.

1903 - Niagara Falls ran dry.

1906 - The first rugby international was played in Paris. England beat France.

1919 - The first international airline service was inaugurated, on a weekly schedule between Paris and Brussels.

1933 - Malcolm Campbell set a new land-speed record of 272mph in his car Bluebird at Daytona Beach, Florida.

1935 - Persia was renamed Iran.

1997 - Tara Lipinski, aged 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest women’s World Figure Skating Champion.

2003 - ITN correspondent Terry Lloyd was killed while reporting from the war in Iraq.