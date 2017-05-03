What happened on this day in history

1654 - The first toll bridge went into operation, in Masachusetts. There was a charge for animals, but not for humans.

1808 - A duel was fought from two hot-air balloons over Paris.

1921 – The Government of Ireland Act 1920 was passed, dividing Ireland into Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.

1943 - A government order made part-time war work compulsory for women aged 18 to 45.

1951 - The Royal Festival Hall was opened by King George VI on London’s South Bank, to mark the beginning of the Festival of Britain.

1968 - Britain’s first heart transplant was successfully carried out on Frederick West (45) by a team of 18 doctors and nurses at the National Heart Hospital in Marylebone, led by South African-born surgeon Donald Ross. Mr West died 46 days after the operation.

1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago was topped out at 1,451 feet as the world’s tallest building.

2007 – Four- year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal, starting “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history”.