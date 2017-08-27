WATCH: New cinematic trailer whets the appetite for hugely anticipated Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Console Corner: A game with a roster to last for all Infinity.

Capcom has released an all-new cinematic trailer that highlights never-before-seen elements of the story mode experience featured in what promises to be the fighting game of the year.

Iron Man and Chun Li team up in Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

The action-packed trailer expands on key plot points, with heroes from both universes coming together in an attempt to stop Ultron Sigma from infecting all biological life in the newly merged Marvel and Capcom worlds.

And that was not the only exciting announcement as more playable characters in huge roster have been recently confirmed including Jedah, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Ghost Rider.

These newly added characters bring the final roster at launch up to 30 characters, with more post launch characters to be revealed in the future.

Infinite will provide memorable experiences and - pardon the pun - infinite gameplay possibilities for players of all skill levels says Capcom.

These newly added characters bring the final roster at launch up to 30 characters, with more post launch characters to be revealed in the future. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

There is a variety of single player and multiplayer offerings including story, arcade, mission, training, Vs. Player 2, Vs. CPU, Collection, Online Ranked Match, Online Casual Match, Beginners League – a special league fought between players of Rank 14 or lower and Lobby where you search for or create a lobby in which as many as eight players can engage in simultaneous vs matches.

All of the action will take place in new but familiar settings, as famous locations from the Marvel and Capcom universes fuse together as part of Ultron Sigma’s nefarious plot.

Imagined and created through a shared vision between the two companies, the game will feature free-form 2v2 team battles and the ability to harness the power of one of six game-changing Infinity Stones, further deepening the gameplay by allowing players to equip and unleash elemental in-game powers during battle.

Roll on September 19th... roll on.